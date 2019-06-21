Home States Odisha

Election of BJD MLA Parsuram Dhada from Soro challenged in Odisha High Court

After the 2014 election, two election petitions had challenged Dhada’s victory alleging that he had fraudulently obtained a Scheduled Caste certificate to contest from the reserved constituency.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:09 PM

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Election of BJD MLA Parsuram Dhada from reserved Soro Assembly constituency has been again challenged in Orissa High Court. Dhada is accused of possessing a fake caste certificate.

Rakesh Malik and Mrutyunjay Jena, two candidates who had lost from the seat, had filed the petitions. Both are pending for order since the Single Judge Bench of Justice S Pujahari reserved judgment to March 7, 2017. This time Malik (BJP), who lost to Dhada has challenged his election on the same ground.

Malik filed the election petition on Tuesday alleging that Dhada while filing his nomination papers had claimed to be Kaibarta by caste when he belonged to Ghani caste, which is not listed as the Scheduled Caste.Though objections were raised before the Returning Officer it was rejected on the plea that no decision can be taken as an election petition filed in 2014, challenging election of Dhada on the same ground is pending in Orissa High Court, the election petition said.

