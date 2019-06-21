Odisha announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce results

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday announced the Class 12 board results of Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams.

The total pass percentage in the Arts stream stood at 65.89, Commerce stream 70.26 and vocational courses 52.62.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the results at Gita Govinda Bhawan here.

A total of 2,31,150 students had appeared for the exam in the Arts stream. Of this, 1,52,323 students cleared the exam, including 57,442 boys and 94,881 girls.

Balasore district registered the highest pass percentage at 75.67 while Nabarangpur recorded the lowest at 47.46 in the arts stream, said the Minister. Two colleges have recorded zero results in Arts, he added.

The total pass percentage in the commerce stream stood at 70.26 -- boys at 67.91 per cent and girls 74.52. A total of 26,794 students had appeared in the stream. Of this, 18,826 students cleared the exam.

Khordha district recorded the highest pass rate of 86.89 per cent and Deogarh registered the lowest at 24.34 per cent in the commerce stream. Four colleges recorded zero results in the Commerce stream.

A total of 4,126 students of the 7,840 students who had appeared for the exam have cleared the exam this year. Of this, 2,144 girls and 1,982 boys have cleared the exam.

Balasore district registered the highest pass rate at 74.34 while Nabarangpur district recorded the lowest at 8.33 per cent in the vocational courses.