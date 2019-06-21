Odisha HC gives notice to Environment & Forest Secretary

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to Secretary in the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change department and Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

The notice was issued following a petition which sought direction for fresh public hearing regarding grant of environmental clearance for pellet plant expansion at Fhuljhar village under Banspal Tehsil in Keonjhar district.

The petition has challenged the Board’s order rejecting a representation for cancellation of the public hearing which was allegedly conducted without strictly adhering to guidelines.

Gobinda Chandra Dehury of Fuljhar filed the petition. The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the notices after hearing the submissions of the petitioner counsel on Monday.