Home States Odisha

Southwest monsoon arrives in Odisha, rain in several areas

Mohapatra, who will take charge as IMD Director General on August 1, said that within the next 72 hours, the entire state will experience rainfall.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Providing much-needed relief from the scorching summer, the southwest monsoon finally on Friday made onset on the Odisha coast, triggering rainfall in different parts of the state.

Indin Meteorological Department's senior scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the monsoon will further advance into Odisha in the next three days.

Mohapatra, who will take charge as IMD Director General on August 1, said that within the next 72 hours, the entire state will experience rainfall.

He also predicted that districts like Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal could experience rain starting from Friday.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, H.R. Biswas said the monsoon has entered Odisha and has covered 16 districts - all 11 coastal districts and five interior districts - on Friday and would cover the remaining districts in the next 48 hours to 72 hours.

Biswas said very to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Sundargarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha weather Odisha climate Odisha rains
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp