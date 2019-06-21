Home States Odisha

Two boys drown in well in Odisha

The boys went out to play near the Nuapada railway over-bridge that was under construction and while playing, they fell into a well.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:04 AM

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Two boys drowned in a well near Nuapada under Belpahar police limits on Thursday. 
The deceased are eight-year-old Chandan Sabat and nine-year-old Avinab Swain, both belonging to Gumdera Nuapada locality. At around 5.30 pm, the boys went out to play near the Nuapada railway over-bridge that was under construction for the proposed OPGC -Manoharpur railway line. 

While playing, they fell into a well near the site and drowned. Locals informed fire brigade who retrieved them from the well in an unconscious condition. The boys were rushed to TRL Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Locals alleged that although over-bridge construction work had almost been completed, the well nearby was not filled up. They filed complaints against OPGC and Belpahar Municipality in the local police station.

TAGS
Odisha Odisha death
Water Crisis
