WTC Mumbai donates Rs 51 lakh to CMRF for restoration of Fani-hit villages in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: World Trade Centre-Mumbai, the promoter of World Trade Centre-Bhubaneswar donated Rs 51 lakh to Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards restoration and rehabilitation measures in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Vice-Chairman of WTC-Mumbai, Vijay Kalantri; Director General YR Warerkar and Senior Director Rupa Naik handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

They also briefed the CM about activities of World Trade Centre and its presence in the international trade arena besides their constant endeavour in promoting bilateral trade.

Stating that there are 330 World Trade Centres in more than 100 countries with headquarters in New York, Warerkar said the Bhubaneswar centre will bridge the gap between business communities from Odisha and overseas.

Among others, Dhenkanal district administration donated Rs 40.29 lakh, Kerala Chapter of Sea Food Exporter Association of India Rs 10 lakh and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Rs 8.57 lakh.