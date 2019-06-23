Home States Odisha

BJD support for BJP on Rajya Sabha seat faces flak by Narasingh Mishra

Criticising the Chief Minister for supporting an outsider for a Rajya Sabha seat, Mishra asked did Odisha not have anyone capable.

Former leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly Narasingh Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decision of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to extend support to BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha polls has come in for strong criticism from the Congress with former leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra alleging that the ruling party in Odisha is hands in glove with the saffron party.

Stating that the support announced by BJD for BJP candidate is an insult to the people of Odisha, Mishra said it has proved that rumour of a secret pact between the two parties is true.

“The BJD would not have faced any problem in winning all the three seats as it has numbers in the Assembly. Despite this, the party supported the BJP candidate. Even the Chief Minister has said he discussed the issue with the Prime Minister and Home Minister,” he said.

Criticising the Chief Minister for supporting an outsider for a Rajya Sabha seat, Mishra asked did Odisha not have anyone capable.

Congress media cell chief Satya Prakash Naik also hit out at the decision and said this has exposed the unholy nexus between BJD and BJP.

“People of Odisha want to know what was the deal behind the support,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Lok Sabha member Prasanna Patsani on Saturday said he was hurt after not being considered by the Chief Minister for a Rajya Sabha berth.

“Expectation was definitely there, but where there is expectation, there is also disappointment,” he said. Patsani was assured a Rajya Sabha seat after he was denied a ticket by the BJD in the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik, however, welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister.

“I am still hopeful of getting a Rajya Sabha berth as four more seats will be vacant after 10 months,” he said.

