Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils flood hazard atlas for state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday unveiled a flood hazard atlas for Odisha to keep the state government better prepared to tackle natural disasters.

The Chief Minister said the atlas will help identify the flood-prone areas of the state so that necessary plans can be made to deal with the situation.

The atlas prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) will also contribute towards the management of flood which causes extensive damage to life and property every year, he added.

The atlas has been prepared after analysing the data on flood between 2000 and 2018 in the state. It keeps the most flood-hit areas in focus.

Around 14 lakh hectare of agriculture land is affected by flood every year.

Earlier, addressing the State Level Natural Calamity Committee meeting, Naveen said in view of the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department for normal monsoon this year, there are chances of recurring of flood.

Stating that enhanced preparedness has to be ensured at all levels to meet any eventuality, he said, at the same time, the state has to remain fully prepared for drought situation.

The Chief Minister asked the Water Resources department to ensure that all the breaches in the embankments are closed.

He directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service Organisation to remain fully prepared with boats and other rescue equipment.

Stating that Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development department should make prior arrangements for supply of safe drinking water, he stressed on pre-positioning of adequate food materials by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department in flood-prone areas.

Stating that Odisha experienced multiple natural disasters during 2018-19 including two cyclones Titli and Fani, the Chief Minister asked all departments should remain in utmost preparedness for immediate restoration of public utilities.

Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra disapproved the manner in which the calamity committee meeting is being held.

“I have urged the state government to ensure that annual state-level Natural Calamity Committee meeting does not become a mere formality,” he said.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marandi said the state government will bring a resolution for effective handling of natural disasters.