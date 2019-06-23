Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils flood hazard atlas for state

Naveen Patnaik said the atlas will help identify the flood-prone areas of the state so that necessary plans can be made to deal with the situation.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday unveiled a flood hazard atlas for Odisha to keep the state government better prepared to tackle natural disasters.

The Chief Minister said the atlas will help identify the flood-prone areas of the state so that necessary plans can be made to deal with the situation.

The atlas prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) will also contribute towards the management of flood which causes extensive damage to life and property every year, he added.

The atlas has been prepared after analysing the data on flood between 2000 and 2018 in the state. It keeps the most flood-hit areas in focus.

Around 14 lakh hectare of agriculture land is affected by flood every year.

Earlier, addressing the State Level Natural Calamity Committee meeting, Naveen said in view of the prediction of the Indian Meteorological Department for normal monsoon this year, there are chances of recurring of flood.

Stating that enhanced preparedness has to be ensured at all levels to meet any eventuality, he said, at the same time, the state has to remain fully prepared for drought situation.

The Chief Minister asked the Water Resources department to ensure that all the breaches in the embankments are closed.

He directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Service Organisation to remain fully prepared with boats and other rescue equipment.

Stating that Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development department should make prior arrangements for supply of safe drinking water, he stressed on pre-positioning of adequate food materials by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department in flood-prone areas.

Stating that Odisha experienced multiple natural disasters during 2018-19 including two cyclones Titli and Fani, the Chief Minister asked all departments should remain in utmost preparedness for immediate restoration of public utilities.

Meanwhile, former leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra disapproved the manner in which the calamity committee meeting is being held.

“I have urged the state government to ensure that annual state-level Natural Calamity Committee meeting does not become a mere formality,” he said. 

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marandi said the state government will bring a resolution for effective handling of natural disasters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Odisha flood hazard atlas
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp