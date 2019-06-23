Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers face seed shortage for kharif paddy

Unavailability of seeds in government agencies has been forcing farmers in Odisha to buy paddy seeds at exorbitant prices from open market.

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Acute shortage of paddy seeds has emerged as a cause of concern for farmers of Rairangpur sub-division and Balasore district ahead of kharif season.

Unavailability of seeds in government agencies has been forcing the farmers to buy it at exorbitant prices from the open market.

The groundwork for paddy cultivation usually begins in May and continues up to the last week of June. However, this year, owing to shortage of seeds, the process has been delayed.

Hundreds of farmers of Badamtalia area in Rairangpur sub-division are facing a tough time as Large Area Multi- Purpose Society (LAMP) is yet to supply seeds to them.

Rajendra Singh, a farmer, said LAMPS authorities and senior officers of the Agriculture department are not taking the initiative to provide adequate amount of seeds to farmers.

He said if farmers do not utilise the time to prepare their land for paddy cultivation, then they will have to wait for next season.

ALSO READ: Inadequate supply of seeds, fertilisers, grave concern for Odisha's Ganjam farmers 

As per government reports, while LAMPS at Bisoi has 205 quintals of seeds, the one at Manda has 100 quintals, Bijatala 50 quintal, Rairangpur 50 quintal, Guhaldangra 100 quintal, Hatabada 180 quintal, Bahalda 60 quintal, Tiring 60 quintal, Badadundu 30 quintal, Jamda 30 quintal and Dhangidimuta 180 quintal.

The quantity of seeds available with LAMPS is not enough to meet the requirement of farmers. Sources said farmers in Khaira block of Balasore district too are worried about inadequate supply of paddy seeds from the Government.

A few farmers alleged that they had suffered losses due to distress sale of paddy earlier this year and now shortage of seeds has become a concern.

This year, 14 cooperative societies and five licensed agencies have been authorised to supply seeds to farmers in the district.

However, the majority of societies have not yet lifted seeds from Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). Sources said till date, 11 societies have lifted only 401 quintal of seeds from the corporation.

The licensed agencies have sold 100 quintal of seeds to the farmers. While the demand for seeds is 2,000 quintal, only 508 quintal have been supplied to the farmers in the district.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of Khaira block Basudev Satpathy said societies have been asked to lift the stock from OSSC and the farmers will be supplied with adequate seeds soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farmers crisis Odisha paddy seeds Kharif season
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp