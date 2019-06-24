Home States Odisha

Ashwini Vaishnav’s nomination to Rajya Sabha an open deal: Dharmendra Pradhan

People have given the BJP an opportunity to play the role of Opposition and it will never let down them, said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With eyebrows being raised in political circles over the decision of BJD to gift the third Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha to BJP candidate and former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav and the Congress alleging a tacit pact between the two parties, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 23 said there was nothing secret about it.

“The decision to nominate Vaishnav as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from the State was a political understanding between the two parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought the cooperation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sending the former bureaucrat to the Upper House and the latter openly extended his party’s support to him. What is wrong in it?” Pradhan wondered.

ALSO READ: Former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav nominated as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-elections

The understanding between BJP and BJD on the issue is for the greater interest of the state and the main motive behind such arrangement is development. Opponents should not see everything from a political prism, he said.

The Union Minister’s response came in the wake of criticism from senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra who claimed a nexus between BJP and BJD in supporting a candidate having business interest with some dubious mining companies operating in the State.

Without addressing the concern of Mishra, Pradhan said the former bureaucrat is an efficient officer who had proved his merit during his service period.

Recognising his talent, the office of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee requisitioned his service.

Dispelling apprehension of Congress leaders that the BJP will not be able to discharge its duty as the principal Opposition in the state, Pradhan said his party has never compromised when it comes to Odisha’s interest.

People have given the BJP an opportunity to play the role of Opposition and it will never let down them, he added.

