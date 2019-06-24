Home States Odisha

BJP leaves decision to Amit Shah to elect Odisha legislative party leader 

Possibility of the BJP picking up a legislative party leader for Odisha Assembly from the scheduled categories may not be ruled out.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With too many aspirants vying for the post of BJP Legislature Party Leader in Odisha Assembly, the saffron party has left it to national president Amit Shah to take a final call on the issue.

The newly-elected BJP legislators, who met here in presence of Central observer and Rajya Sabha Member Saroj Pandey to elect their leader in the Assembly, reportedly authorised the national president to select the person who will eventually be the Leader of Opposition.

“Wait for a day or two to know who will be the Leader of BJP Legislature Party,” senior BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi told reporters after the meeting.

The Central observer, who took the views of legislators on the issue, will apprise Shah about it. The decision of the national president is final, said the Dhamnagar MLA.

Sources familiar with the development said Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and Bhawanipatna legislator Pradipta Naik are the front-runners for the post.

However, given the trend in other states, the possibility of a leader being picked up from the Scheduled categories may not be ruled out.

Of 23 MLAs of the BJP in the Assembly, 11 belong to Scheduled Tribes while five members are from Scheduled Caste communities. 

It has always been a practice in BJP to authorise its national president to name the leader of the legislature party.

The party president will intimate the Speaker of the Assembly in writing, naming the party MLA who is chosen as the Leader in the House,” said former minister KV Singh Deo.

With 23 MLAs, the BJP has emerged as the second largest party in the Assembly after 2019 elections. The leader of the BJP Legislature Party will be appointed as the Leader of Opposition by the Speaker.

Responding to queries, Sethi said the BJP will play the role of Opposition as mandated by the people of the State.

It will raise all important issues including the failure of the state government to bring normalcy in cyclone Fani affected districts even after nearly two months.

The party will also corner the government on issues like crumbling health services and primary education, deteriorating law and order situation, distress sale of paddy, non-consolidation of weak embankments before the monsoon and farmers’ problems.

The legislature party meeting, presided by State president and MP Basanta Panda, was attended by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, former Union Minister Jual Oram, national general secretary in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh and national secretary and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Amit Shah BJP Odisha legislative assembly
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp