Muslim yoga teacher breaks boundaries in Odisha

By Express News Service

Acharya Rafik Khan, the name says it all. The 39-year-old devout Muslim has not let the fierce backlash and hostility from his own community affect his pursuit of Yoga.

He sees Yoga as a social unifier that can not only be a means for promoting health and well-being of the people but also enhancing harmony in the society.

It has the ability to bridge religious divide and ease communal tensions prevailing in our modern day society.

A popular man in Hemgiri block of Sundargarh district, Acharya Khan’s relentless efforts to promote Yoga in the remote tribal-dominated pockets as well as his community have gradually brought the results.

Taking inspiration from him, a number of Muslims have shed their inhibitions and have become ardent practitioners of Yoga.

His pupils comprise people from all age groups, school and college students, working men and senior citizens.

Being a committee member of Patanjali Yoga Samiti, he teaches Yoga everyday for at least two hours in different villages.

He also attends camps in schools and colleges as a Yoga instructor.

“Being a Muslim Yoga teacher, I have faced a lot of opposition within my own community because of some ignorant souls who paint it in religious colour. But I have never let this affect me since I know how beneficial yoga is to maintain one’s health and fitness,” he says.

Acharya Khan has been trying to convince his community members about the philosophy of Yoga and though it is an uphill task, he patiently puts in his efforts into educating them about the benefits of embracing yoga as a healthier way of living.

The Yoga guru feels he is fortunate to have found a pillar of support in his family.

“My elder brother, sister-in-law, their kids and the rest of family not just support me but have also embraced Yoga as part of their lifestyle. Seeing them and the health benefits, my relatives have also started doing Yoga regularly. My friends have also been steadfast in backing me,” says Acharya Khan.

While social media has played a prominent role in spreading awareness on Yoga, for Acharya Khan, the digital platforms are the places from where he has received the maximum hostility from his community members. But he remains unfazed.

“My only mission is to take Yoga to every household irrespective of religion and caste. Yoga is not religious, its only goal is to promote physical and mental well-being among the people,” he says.

He questions the opposition to the breathing and other physical exercises on grounds of religion and tries to persuade his community members to shed their fears.

“Pranayam in Yoga is an exercise of breathing. No religion should take offence to the act of breathing. People should practise Yoga to stay healthy and fit. In all religions, a healthy mind and body is required to come closer to the Almighty,” adds the Yoga guru.

