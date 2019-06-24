Odisha's Gajapati police organises health workshop for staff

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: Gajapati police on June 23 took a noble initiative for educating and conducting screening tests of all staff members regarding lifestyle disorders.

Dr Sunil Kumar Kota, an endocrinologist, with volunteers, initiated the process.

A busy schedule coupled with improper diet, lack of regular physical exercise and mental stress that accompanies the profession has led to a massive surge in lifestyle disorders among police personnel.

These include metabolic disorders like diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol issues. The workshop was followed by screening tests for the staff under the guidance of SP Sarah Sharma.

Dr Kota explained the staff about symptoms, complications, diagnosis, prevention along with treatment of diabetes, hypertension, thyroid and cholesterol problems.

The interactive question and answer sessions were followed by testing for blood sugar, blood pressure, thyroid, nerve issues, urine test for micral (indicator of kidney dysfunction) ailments.

Around 180 police personnel got benefit from this programme.