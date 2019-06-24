Sorcerer tries to bring dead woman to life in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Despite the state government’s efforts, superstitious practices continue to thrive across Odisha.

In one such instance, a sorcerer tried to resurrect a woman, who died of snakebite, near the post-mortem wing of Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital on June 23.

The deceased, 40-year-old Saptashila Bhoi of Changria village in Gaisilat block of Padampur sub-division, was brought to the hospital by her relatives who suspected that she had been bitten by a poisonous snake.

However, Saptashila was declared brought dead and her body sent for autopsy. Later, the deceased’s family member called a sorcerer to bring her back to life.

The sorcerer chanted some ‘mantras’ in the presence of the deceased’s family members and others.

When he failed in his attempt, he told them that the woman could have been saved had they called him earlier.

Saptashila’s husband, 50-year-old Amruta Bhoi, said he along with others brought his wife to the hospital after a snake bit her late on June 22.

However, the doctor in the hospital informed them that she had already died. They then called the sorcerer hoping that he would bring her back to life. “He chanted some mantras but failed,” Bhoi said.

Dr Saroj Kumar Seth, who was on duty at the hospital on Sunday morning, said Saptashila was brought to the hospital at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

However, she had already died. Though the family members of the victim said the woman was bitten by a snake, there was no bite mark on her body.

However, there was swelling on the right palm of the woman, he said.

Padampur SDPO Pradip Kumar Sahu said an unnatural death case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

Padampur Sub-Collector Tanmaya Daruan said he would personally inquire into the matter. He said the autopsy report confirmed that the woman died of snakebite.

Blind belief