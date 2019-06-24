Home States Odisha

Sorcerer tries to bring dead woman to life in Odisha 

A sorcerer tried to resurrect a woman, who died of snakebite, near the post-mortem wing of Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital on June 23.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The deceased was bitten by a snake and declared brought dead in Padampur Sub-divisional hospital

The deceased was bitten by a snake and declared brought dead in Padampur Sub-divisional hospital

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Despite the state government’s efforts, superstitious practices continue to thrive across Odisha.

In one such instance, a sorcerer tried to resurrect a woman, who died of snakebite, near the post-mortem wing of Padampur Sub-Divisional Hospital on June 23.

The deceased, 40-year-old Saptashila Bhoi of Changria village in Gaisilat block of Padampur sub-division, was brought to the hospital by her relatives who suspected that she had been bitten by a poisonous snake.

However, Saptashila was declared brought dead and her body sent for autopsy. Later, the deceased’s family member called a sorcerer to bring her back to life. 

The sorcerer chanted some ‘mantras’ in the presence of the deceased’s family members and others.

When he failed in his attempt, he told them that the woman could have been saved had they called him earlier.

Saptashila’s husband, 50-year-old Amruta Bhoi, said he along with others brought his wife to the hospital after a snake bit her late on June 22.

However, the doctor in the hospital informed them that she had already died. They then called the sorcerer hoping that he would bring her back to life. “He chanted some mantras but failed,” Bhoi said.

Dr Saroj Kumar Seth, who was on duty at the hospital on Sunday morning, said Saptashila was brought to the hospital at around 5.30 am on Sunday.

However, she had already died. Though the family members of the victim said the woman was bitten by a snake, there was no bite mark on her body.

However, there was swelling on the right palm of the woman, he said.

Padampur SDPO Pradip Kumar Sahu said an unnatural death case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on. 

Padampur Sub-Collector Tanmaya Daruan said he would personally inquire into the matter. He said the autopsy report confirmed that the woman died of snakebite.

Blind belief

  • Saptashila was declared brought dead at hospital 

  • The sorcerer chanted some ‘mantras’ in the presence of the deceased’s family members and others 

  • When he failed in his attempt, he told them that the woman could have been saved had they called him earlier

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha snakes Odisha snake bite accidents
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp