Crackdown on spurious seeds: 16 shops sealed in Odisha

Published: 25th June 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The district agriculture wing of Bargarh has launched a crackdown on sale of spurious fertilizers and seeds in areas under its jurisdiction.

In the last one week, 16 shops have been sealed following raids on seeds and fertilizer outlets in Bargarh, Barpali, Padampur, Bheden, Sohela and Attabitra.

Show cause notice has also been served on dealers and retailers of these outlets.

On Sunday, two teams, led by Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) Dinabandhu Gandhi and District Enforcement Officer Rabindra Sahoo, along with police conducted raids in Padampur and Bheden and found ample stock of paddy seeds of an unlicensed company being sold in three shops. 

As the dealers failed to show any supporting documents for their stock of seeds, the teams collected samples and sent it for testing. The shops were sealed till further action.

The crackdown, launched nearly a month back, has shown significant results in the last one week.

While adulterated fertilizers are not much of a concern now, the administration has come across large quantity of fake paddy seeds, which has put farmers at the risk as sowing for the current season has already started.

The DDA governs the licensing of fertilizer, pesticide and seed traders in Bargarh, Bhatli, Padampur and Sohela.

As per records, the department has given licence to 717 pesticides dealers, 64 fertilizer wholesalers and 484 retailers as well as 302 seed traders. 

Sources said in the wake of the complaints, the administration has decided to conduct regular verification of these 1,567 licensed vendors to prevent them from doing any malpractice.

The DDA said stringent action will be taken against traders selling fake seeds. Cases will be filed against these traders once the lab reports of the samples are out. 

The authorities have planned to continue the drive till June 30. However, farmers have demanded the crackdown to be continued for a longer period.

Quality check

  • Raids conducted on seeds and fertilizer outlets in Bargarh, Barpali, Padampur, Bheden, Sohela and Attabitra

  • Show cause notice served on dealers and retailers of 16 outlets

  • Samples of seeds have been collected and sent for testing

  • Licence has been provided to 717 pesticides dealers, 64 fertilizer wholesalers and 484 retailers as well as 302 seed traders

