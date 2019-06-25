Education affected in Odisha's Fani-hit schools

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in repair of more than 600 schools damaged in cyclone Fani has irked both teachers and parents.

Sources said as many as 555 elementary and 58 government-aided schools in different blocks of the district were badly hit but are yet to be repaired.

Even as classes have started in such schools after summer vacation, the students are the worst sufferers.

Out of eight blocks, Raghunathpur and Biridi were the worst hit by cyclone Fani as a result of which the majority of the schools in these areas were damaged.

Most classrooms in such schools do not have ceilings and windows.

As a result, students from Class I to V are made to sit in a single room and this has affected their studies.

The Jasobanta Vidyapeeth of Adhanggarh panchayat in Biridi block was completely damaged in the cyclone.

Without any effort to repair the building, 300 students are being accommodated in just three classrooms.

District Project Coordinator, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Sapani Kumar Jena said except two to three schools, repair of the rest of the school buildings that were damaged in the cyclone, has not yet started.

Executive Engineer, Rural Development department Manoranjan Patnaik said restoration of 27 school buildings has been completed so far.