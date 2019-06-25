NIT Rourkela goes green with solar power plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 1,020 KWp (Kilowatt peak) rooftop solar power plant has been installed at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) campus to harness the potential of renewable energy source.

The rooftop solar panels are spread across 13 buildings of the institute including the academic block, old mechanical engineering department, lecture assembly, TIIR, ceramic department and others.

The plant was inaugurated by CEO of Rourkela Steel Plant Dipak Chattraj in the presence of NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas.

As many as 200 street lights would now be set up and run through solar energy on the institute campus.

The project of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) was implemented under an agreement with Azure Power Rooftop Pvt Ltd (APRPL) for installation and operation of the solar photovoltaic power plant.

“Without any capital expenditure by the institute, this solar power project envisages to provide cheap power for 25 years”, Prof Biswas said.

Chattraj described solar power as the key future energy source.

He said, “The sun gives off far more energy than we need to power everything on earth.’’

Chairman of Solar PV Power Generation Committee Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said the institute campus used to procure three Mega Watt of conventional energy from the power distribution utility Western Electricity Supply Company (WESCO).

This solar power project of nearly 1020 KWp connected to the Power Grid would now cut down conventional electricity need by one-third.

The NIT-R would purchase solar power for Rs 3.62 per unit form Azure against Rs 6 per unit which it pays to WESCO thereby saving around Rs 62 lakh per annum, he added.

