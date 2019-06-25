Home States Odisha

Odisha lokayukta chief reaches out to public, asks them to lodge complain to combat corruption

Chairman of Lokayukta, Justice Ajit Singh, on Monday appealed to people not to become victims of corruption and approach the Lokayukta by lodging a complaint.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Ajit Singh

Justice Ajit Singh ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In his first interaction with the media after assuming office, Justice Singh assured that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subjected to corrupt practice by any public servant.

In his first interaction with the media after assuming office, Justice Singh assured that every possible step will be taken to ensure that the complainant is not subjected to corrupt practice by any public servant.

Justice Singh announced that the Lokayukta has plans to reach out to the people by holding awareness camps in all the districts in a phased manner and the first such camp will be held in Sambalpur district on June 29.

At least one awareness campaign will be organised every month to reach out to the people, he said. 

Priority will be given to tribal areas to help people lodge their complaints with an objective to root out corruption from the state, ensure highest standard of integrity in public services and transparency in governance, Justice Singh said.

Anyone can lodge complaint with the Lokayukta against public servants, including Chief Minister, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives.

After receiving the complaint, an inquiry will be conducted by an investigation agency and the agency concerned will submit its report within 60 days.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act came into force from July 7, 2018 and the body was established with effect from February 28, 2019 to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries. Justice Singh assumed office as first chairman of Lokayukta Odisha on March 20, 2019.

He said 592 cases were received from the erstwhile abolished Odisha Lokpal and Lokayukta.

Out of these, 62 cases were dismissed as not maintainable and 54 cases involving allegations of corruption against the public services have been taken up.

So far, 28 new complaints have been instituted before the Lokayukta.

