Odisha to focus on agriculture to bring poverty below 5 per cent

A welfare board will be formed for those engaged in traditional livelihood earning means like priests, barbers and washermen.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday said the government will emphasise on agriculture development and farmers' welfare for bringing poverty below five per cent over the next five years.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Governor said the government will provide interest free crop loans to small and marginal farmers up to Rs 1 lakh.

"Our women will now get Rs 10 lakh for their treatment instead of Rs 7 lakh under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Every widow and destitute women will be covered by my government under social security pension," he added.

He said the government will endeavour to create 30 lakh employment opportunities in six focus sectors and 75 per cent of jobs will be reserved for qualified local youth in all upcoming industries in Odisha.

The Governor said a Micro and Small Enterprises Welfare Board will be formed to work for the sustenance and growth of the MSME sector.

A welfare board will be formed for those engaged in traditional livelihood earning means like priests, barbers and washermen, he added.

For extension of credit at concessional rate to the eligible MSMEs, a suitable 'interest subvention scheme' will be introduced.

"My government proposes to bring out a new industrial policy in line with the perspective plan with emphasis on creation of job opportunities. Best-in-class industrial parks will be established for each of the focus sectors," said Lal.

The first session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases. While the first phase Assembly session will be held from June 25 to July 3, the second phase will commence from July 12 to August 8.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the Budget for 2019-20 financial year on June 28.

