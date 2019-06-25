Odisha's Gupteswar temple cries for basic amenities

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Gupteswar, one of the largest Shaivite cave shrines in Odisha, gets a large number of tourists and devotees from within the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh every month.

But the religious destination has little to offer to them as far as basic amenities are concerned.

Nestled in the dense Sal tree forests of Ramgiri, bordering Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the cave temple gets at least 1,000 devotees every day and the tourist inflow increases during the Odia months of Kartik and Sravana.

For the last 60 years, the temple is being looked after by the Endowment Department but except giving a new colour coat to the temple, the department has done little for people coming to the shrine.

There is no drinking water facility in and around the temple. Devotees are forced to consume contaminated water of river Saveri or buy water pouches from local shops.

Although the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) constructed a toilet complex in the area several years back, it was never opened as the ITDA did not find any individual or agency to operate the complex.

There are guest houses of block office and Tourism Department but these dilapidated structures find no takers.

Electricity to the temple and nearby area is provided only once in a year during Shivaratri.

The temple has only four staff including two priests and no special officer to look into day to day affairs of the temple.

Moreover, the administration has not put in place security arrangements for devotees despite Maoist presence in the area.

No measures are in place to ensure safety of women devotees in the temple area, sources said.

“We have time and again asked the Endowment Department to ensure drinking water, electricity and provide toilets in the temple complex but in vain”, said B Mishra, priest of the temple.

Currently, Rs 5 is being collected from every visitor but people allege that it is unfair to collect fees from public without providing any basic amenities in the temple.