Home States Odisha

Rajya Sabha poll: BJD, BJP nominees file papers

Ashwini Vaishnav, Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra are going to be elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested as no other nominee has filed nomination papers, the three seats were held by the BJD.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rajya Sabha candidates of BJD's Amar Patnaik and BJP's Sasmit Patra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Rajya Sabha candidates of BJD Amar Patnaik and BJP's Sasmit Patra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another show of growing bonhomie between BJD and BJP, the saffron party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha by-polls Ashwini Vaishnav got a five-year tenure.

On Monday, Vaishnav, along with Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra of the BJD, filed nomination papers for the three vacant seats from Odisha.

While Patnaik got a five-year tenure, Patra was given a three-year tenure.

All the three are going to be elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested as no other nominee has filed nomination papers. The three seats were held by the BJD.

ALSO READ: BJD support for BJP on Rajya Sabha seat faces flak by Narasingh Mishra

Vaishnav, a former IAS officer who was Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, filed his nomination papers for the seat vacated by Soumya Ranjan Patnaik who was elected from Khandapara Assembly seat.

Amar Patnaik filed his papers for the seat vacated by Achyutananda Samant who won from Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency while Patra filed his nomination papers for the seat vacated by Pratap Deb who was elected from Aul Assembly segment in the recently-concluded elections.

Patnaik and Patra submitted their papers to the Returning Officer in the Assembly in the presence of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Several BJP and BJD leaders were present when the BJP nominee Vaishav filed his papers.

Deb’s tenure as Rajya Sabha member was till July 2022 while Patnaik and Samanta were to continue as members of the Upper House till April 2024.

While BJD leaders filed three sets of nomination papers each, Vaishnav filed two sets of papers. BJP legislators Jayanarayan Mishra, Pradipta Naik and several other leaders accompanied former bureaucrat during his filing of nomination papers.

Besides the Chief Minister, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and several senior leaders were also present.

The last date for filing of nomination is June 25 and verification of papers will be done on June 26. Polling was to be held on July 5 between 9 am and 4 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra Amar Patnaik Rajya Sabha elections BJP BJD
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp