Install baggage scanners and CCTVs, DG tells Railway Protection Force in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost security, Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday urged Railway Protection Force (RPF) to ensure installation of baggage scanners at important railway stations and CCTVs covering all areas of railway stations.

At the first quarterly meet of state-level Security Committee (SLSC) for railways here, he suggested the formation of a team of both Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF to prevent drug trafficking in trains.

Special squads have been deployed to prevent illegal transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in trains and railway station premises.

"Several steps have been initiated to check crimes in the Railways.

"The WhatsApp group created by both GRP and RPF is functioning well with sharing of intelligence inputs on crime, criminals and other important issues relating to women and children. RPF has started installing CCTVs in trains,” said a senior police official.

Seven more police kiosks have been set up at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Rayagada railway stations making it 11, for helping the women, destitute children and specially-abled persons found in the railway station premises.

Railway authorities were also requested to take steps for improvement of infrastructure facilities.

A discussion on safety and security of railway passengers and properties, law and order situation, crime scenario, sabotage, disaster management, left wing extremism (LWE) activities and other relevant issues relating to security of railways were held.

A decision was taken that during any bandh call given by agitators, joint efforts would be taken by all stakeholders including GRP, RPF and railway authorities to diffuse the situation well in advance.

Orientation training will be given to both RPF and GRP personnel to deal with LWE activities.