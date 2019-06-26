Home States Odisha

Install baggage scanners and CCTVs, DG tells Railway Protection Force in Odisha

Special squads have been deployed to prevent illegal transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in trains and railway station premises.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to boost security, Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday urged Railway Protection Force (RPF) to ensure installation of baggage scanners at important railway stations and CCTVs covering all areas of railway stations.

At the first quarterly meet of state-level Security Committee (SLSC) for railways here, he suggested the formation of a team of both Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF to prevent drug trafficking in trains.

Special squads have been deployed to prevent illegal transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in trains and railway station premises.

"Several steps have been initiated to check crimes in the Railways.

"The WhatsApp group created by both GRP and RPF is functioning well with sharing of intelligence inputs on crime, criminals and other important issues relating to women and children. RPF has started installing CCTVs in trains,” said a senior police official. 

Seven more police kiosks have been set up at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Rayagada railway stations making it 11, for helping the women, destitute children and specially-abled persons found in the railway station premises. 

Railway authorities were also requested to take steps for improvement of infrastructure facilities.

A discussion on safety and security of railway passengers and properties, law and order situation, crime scenario, sabotage, disaster management, left wing extremism (LWE) activities and other relevant issues relating to security of railways were held.  

A decision was taken that during any bandh call given by agitators, joint efforts would be taken by all stakeholders including GRP, RPF and railway authorities to diffuse the situation well in advance.

Orientation training will be given to both RPF and GRP personnel to deal with LWE activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha railway stations CCTV Odisha railway stations Odisha railway baggage scanners Odisha railways
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp