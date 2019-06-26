Odisha government asks all schools to hold parent-teacher meets on June 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all schools to hold parent-teacher meets (PTM) on June 28 to create a supportive atmosphere in the institution and increase enrolment.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has asked the Directorates of Secondary Education and Elementary Education to take steps in this regard.

The meetings will involve interaction of parents with teachers who will brief them about the importance of Learning Enhancement Programmes and urge them to send their children to schools regularly.

OSEPA has also asked both the directorates to ask all CBSE and ICSE affiliated schools functioning under their administrative control to hold these meetings the same day.

The Odisha Parents’ Federation had urged the Government to take steps in this regard.