Home States Odisha

Project 'SHE' to protect women in Odisha's Gajapati

Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma said the pilot project, modelled on the lines of SHE initiative of Hyderabad police will be launched on June 28.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Gajapati police is all set to deploy special SHE teams to ensure safety and security of girls and women in the district. 

Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma said the pilot project, modelled on the lines of ‘Safety-Health-Environment’ (SHE) initiative of Hyderabad police will be launched on June 28 at the model police station here.

Under the project, a team of police personnel headed by a lady sub-inspector and seven constables (four women and three men) will be formed. 

The team will patrol schools, colleges and other institutions frequented by women and girls to keep a tab on instances of harassment and eve-teasing.

Women in distress will be able to reach the team over phone on number mentioned on its vehicle. 

The instant response unit will rush to the rescue of girls and women who are facing harassment or violence in time and nab the culprits.

Girls, who are subjected to violence, will be rescued by the team and given counselling by the District Child Protection Unit. 

The team will also create awareness among women about their rights and help them realise their potential to the fullest to lead an independent lifestyle.

It will also train staff of child care units on steps to prevent sexual abuse of minors. 

The SHE project is a huge hit in Telangana where at least 100 teams are working incognito in Hyderabad city alone for the safety and security of women.

The teams merge in the crowd and nab miscreants after recording video of their act.

Along with rescuing women and girls in distress, the teams keep a watch on offenders booked under petty cases and repeat offenders are booked under stringent sections of the IPC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Gajapati Odisha SHE initiative SHE initiative Odisha police Odisha women safety
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp