Project 'SHE' to protect women in Odisha's Gajapati

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Gajapati police is all set to deploy special SHE teams to ensure safety and security of girls and women in the district.

Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma said the pilot project, modelled on the lines of ‘Safety-Health-Environment’ (SHE) initiative of Hyderabad police will be launched on June 28 at the model police station here.

Under the project, a team of police personnel headed by a lady sub-inspector and seven constables (four women and three men) will be formed.

The team will patrol schools, colleges and other institutions frequented by women and girls to keep a tab on instances of harassment and eve-teasing.

Women in distress will be able to reach the team over phone on number mentioned on its vehicle.

The instant response unit will rush to the rescue of girls and women who are facing harassment or violence in time and nab the culprits.

Girls, who are subjected to violence, will be rescued by the team and given counselling by the District Child Protection Unit.

The team will also create awareness among women about their rights and help them realise their potential to the fullest to lead an independent lifestyle.

It will also train staff of child care units on steps to prevent sexual abuse of minors.

The SHE project is a huge hit in Telangana where at least 100 teams are working incognito in Hyderabad city alone for the safety and security of women.

The teams merge in the crowd and nab miscreants after recording video of their act.

Along with rescuing women and girls in distress, the teams keep a watch on offenders booked under petty cases and repeat offenders are booked under stringent sections of the IPC.