TikTok fever: Nurses record video in Odisha neonatal care unit, showcaused

MALKANGIRI: A group of TikTok-crazed nurses of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) are facing disciplinary action for filming their antics inside the Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) and uploading the videos on the popular yet controversial mobile platform.

The district administration has issued show-cause notice to four nurses after their videos of dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU while on duty went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the nurses are seen frolicking inside the SNCU while one of them even picked up a sick newborn from the treatment bed and held the baby aloft.

The nurses are dancing to the tune of a Hindi song and are lip-syncing to funny dialogues.

The nurses are dressed in their scrubs and the hospital beds can be spotted in the background.

The videos were posted on TikTok by one Jyoti Ray, sources said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajit Kumar Mohanty has initiated a probe into the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the nurses.

He has sought an explanation within 24 hours. Hospital officer-in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted to the CDMO for necessary action.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage with locals demanding immediate suspension of the nurses.

Condemning the incident, senior staff nurse Sanjukta Sethy said action should be taken against the erring nurses who have featured in the video.

Ramesh Sagaria, whose nephew was undergoing treatment in SNCU, said the Government should take strong action.

The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill newborn children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.

Collector Manish Agarwal has also directed the Sub-Collector to probe into the incident.