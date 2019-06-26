Home States Odisha

TikTok fever: Nurses record video in Odisha neonatal care unit, showcaused

CDMO Ajit Kumar Mohanty issued the show cause after the TikTok videos of some nurses went viral in the social media.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok mobile application

TikTok mobile application (Photo | Google Playstore)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A group of TikTok-crazed nurses of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) are facing disciplinary action for filming their antics inside the Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) and uploading the videos on the popular yet controversial mobile platform.

The district administration has issued show-cause notice to four nurses after their videos of dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU while on duty went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the nurses are seen frolicking inside the SNCU while one of them even picked up a sick newborn from the treatment bed and held the baby aloft.

ALSO READ: TikTok challenge goes wrong as minor chokes himself to death in Rajasthan

The nurses are dancing to the tune of a Hindi song and are lip-syncing to funny dialogues.

The nurses are dressed in their scrubs and the hospital beds can be spotted in the background.

The videos were posted on TikTok by one Jyoti Ray, sources said.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajit Kumar Mohanty has initiated a probe into the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the nurses.

He has sought an explanation within 24 hours. Hospital officer-in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the report will be submitted to the CDMO for necessary action.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage with locals demanding immediate suspension of the nurses.

Condemning the incident, senior staff nurse Sanjukta Sethy said action should be taken against the erring nurses who have featured in the video.

Ramesh Sagaria, whose nephew was undergoing treatment in SNCU, said the Government should take strong action.

The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill newborn children as Malkangiri recorded high rate of infant mortality.

Collector Manish Agarwal has also directed the Sub-Collector to probe into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TikTok Malkangiri Odisha neonatal care unit nurse
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp