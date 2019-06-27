Home States Odisha

No check on health centres flouting disposal guidelines in Odisha's Sambalpur

Several private clinics and pathological laboratories have been found disposing their medical waste in municipality dumping grounds and open public spaces, sources said.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The plastic bags containing medical waste dumped at at right dyke in Burla town.

The plastic bags containing medical waste dumped at at right dyke in Burla town. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Improper disposal of bio-medical waste in public spaces has raised concern among locals.

Many of the clinical establishments in the town are allegedly not following the guidelines laid down by the Health Department for safe disposal of medical waste.

On Monday, one Sarthak Panda and his friends found three bags of medical waste dumped at the right dyke in Burla town during a cleaning drive.

While one of the bags contained blood-stained cotton and bandages, the other two contained syringes, surgical blades, needles and sanitary napkins.

Although Panda requested the garbage collection van of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to collect the three bags, driver of the van refused.

Several private clinics and pathological laboratories have been found disposing their medical waste in municipality dumping grounds and open public spaces, sources said.

Medical waste generated from VIMSAR and District Headquarters Hospital are segregated and treated at VIMSAR’s incinerator.

In 2015, the SMC brought all private healthcare institutions into an agreement with a Rourkela based bio-medical waste treatment plant according to which, the plant staff would collect medical waste from the institutions every day on payment of a nominal fee.

However, in the absence of monitoring, medical waste is being dumped in public spaces without treatment.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of SMC, Subhankar Mohanty said the civic body is no longer looking into disposal of medical waste but it can act upon complaints received regarding violation of guidelines.

Chief District Medical Officer, Pankajini Panda said she is unaware of such an incident but admitted that no follow-up or feedback is taken regarding lifting and disposal of medical waste.

“Bio-medical waste is highly infectious and it should be incinerated in 1200 to 1500 degree temperature. It would create health hazards if not disposed of in a proper manner,” said an official of the regional office of State Pollution Control Board in Sambalpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur Sambalpur medical waste Sambalpur waste disposal Odisha waste disposal Odisha medical waste
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp