Odisha's Rath Yatra preparations in final stage

By Express News Service

PURI: Work on the three chariots for the ensuing Rath Yatra in Puri has reached final stage.

This year, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra will be celebrated on July 4 when the deities will go to their aunt’s house riding the towering temple-shaped chariots - Nandighosha, Darpadalana and Taladhwaja.

Construction of the chariots had started on the occasion of ‘Akshaya Tritiya’. Traditional carpenters are working on the chariots under the guidance of senior Biswakarmas and construction of frames of all the three chariots has been completed.

Apart from the carpenters, roopakaras are now busy colouring the ‘Parsva Devatas’ and sculptures of ‘Sarathis’ and ‘Olata Suas’.

Around each of the chariots are nine ‘Parsva Devatas’, painted wooden images representing different deities on the chariots’ sides.

Each of the chariots is attached to four wooden horses.

The temple ‘darjis’ (tailors) are stitching colourful clothes that would be draped around the chariots for the yatra.

Soon after construction of the chariots, they will be veered to the festival venue and parked in front of the temple main gate for the consecration ceremony.