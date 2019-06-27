OJEE extends MBBS registration date till June 27

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the state government issued notification to implement 10 per cent reservation in medical seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) council has extended registration deadline for admission to MBBS/BDS courses till June 27.

The reservation will apply to all medical colleges, both government and private.

A notification issued by OJEE on Tuesday stated that the registration process applies to candidates who have qualified NEET-2019.

The OJEE council said candidates wishing to claim seats under EWS category have to mention the same during registration, while candidates who have already completed the registration but wish to claim admission under EWS quota have to edit their profile on OJEE website by June 29.

The state government implemented the EWS quota after getting approval from the Medical Council of India.

Accordingly, seats were increased in three medical colleges to implement the scheme.

While seat strength of VIMSAR was increased by 50, that of PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada and SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput was increased by 25 seats each taking the number of increased seats to 100.

As per the OJEE notification, after completion of registration on June 27, document verification will take place from June 28 to 30.

The state merit list will be published on July 1 and the choice filing and locking will take place on July 1 and July 2.

First round of allotment will be over on July 4.