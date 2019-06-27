Work on Puri railway station's restoration in full swing, to be completed before Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

JATNI: The Puri railway station and coaching depot, which sustained huge damage in cyclone Fani last month, will be restored fully before Rath Yatra, said DRM Sashi Kant Singh.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Singh said work to restore the railway station and the coaching depot are being carried out on a war footing.

He said infrastructure at the railway station is being developed to handle the huge rush of passengers during the annual festival.

Special emphasis is being given to renovation of booking counters, transit facilities, cleanliness and drinking water arrangements at the railway station.

A tourist complex has been constructed by the railways at Puri for visitors.

The complex has a resting place, toilets, catering stall and medical facilities. ‘Subhadra Vahini’, a team of lady RPF personnel, will be deployed round-the-clock for the safety and security of children and women in trains and at the railway stations of Khurda Road division.

The DRM said two drones will be used to get an aerial view of Puri railway station.

Besides, adequate number of CCTV cameras will be installed in order to keep a close watch on anti-social activities.

He said as many as 194 special trains will run during Rath Yatra between July 4 and 13.