Odisha's Angul villagers warn of mine bandh from June 30

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Accusing Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) of doing nothing on their demand for rehabilitation, villagers of Patharmunda at Kaniha have threatened to paralyse coal mine operation from June 30.

In a notice to the local administration, the villagers have warned that they will launch an indefinite mine bandh.

The strike will not only paralyse production at the coal mine linked to NTPC-Kaniha, but also stop dispatch from the mine, said Susant Kumar Sahu, a villager.

ALSO READ: Odisha's MCL promises 600 million tonne coal output by 2030

He said the coal company had acquired 80 per cent of land in the village in two phases. So far, compensation and job demands of the villagers have not been solved.

“The villagers are demanding total land acquisition so that they will get jobs in lieu of their land. So far, MCL has not considered their demand,” he alleged.

Protesting the inaction of MCL, the villagers have informed both the coal authorities and the administration of their agitation plan, Sahu said.

While General Manager of Kaniha area did not respond to calls, Talcher Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak confirmed that notice from the villagers has been received.

“They have served notice to stop the mine which supplies coal to NTPC. We are in the process of holding talks with the villagers as their demands have been turned down by the Coal Ministry,” he added.