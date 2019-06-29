Admin probes into harassment charge on child development officer in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A team of district officials on Friday conducted an inquiry into the allegations of harassment against supervisor of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Usharani Mishra. She is accused of verbally abusing a pregnant anganwadi worker and asking her to play the traditional game of ‘Puchi Khela’ as a punishment on Wednesday.

Led by DSWO Harekrushna Pradhan, officials visited the mini anganwadi centre at Souraguda Harijan street and recorded statement of the victim Laxmi Tarkri. They also spoke to locals who were present when the incident took place.

They will submit their report to the Collector soon. Usharani had gone to the centre and after supervising work there, she asked Laxmi to call her husband to take her to other anganwadi centres in the area. When Laxmi refused, Usharani asked her to play several rounds of Puchi Khela that involves squatting and jumping as punishment.