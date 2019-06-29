Home States Odisha

Odisha train mishap: Commissioner of Railway Safety begins inquiry

North Frontier circle Railway Safety Commissioner and and a group of railway officials visited the accident site in Angoor village near Keutaguda railway station.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:23 AM

Fire personnel engaged in dousing fire in Samaleswari Express.

Fire personnel engaged in dousing fire in Samaleswari Express (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Frontier circle, RK Sharma on Friday started an inquiry into Samaleswari Express mishap that claimed lives of three railway staff. Sharma and a group of railway officials, including East Coast Railway (ECoR) Chief Security Officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra and Traffic Officer BK Padhi, visited the accident site in Angoor village near Keutaguda railway station. 
They held discussions with Keutaguda Station Master, the signal guard and lineman. 

Sharma inspected the tracks and the railway engine that caught fire immediately after the mishap on June 25. The officials then visited Singapur Road railway station. Sharma later held discussions with railway staff, including those suspended following the incident.Meanwhile, the railway authorities have urged the people, who were witness to the accident, to meet the Commissioner. 

On Tuesday, the engine, front guard cum-luggage-van and a second class coach of Samaleswari Express got derailed near Angoor village after hitting a tower car engaged in maintenance work. East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said the tower car was engaged in maintenance of overhead electric wire on the same track used by  Samaleswari Express. Preliminary investigation had revealed that infringement of signal system by Railway officials at both Singapur Road and Keutaguda stations led to the accident.

TAGS
Samaleswari Express mishap East Coast Railway Odisha rail mishap Odisha train accident
