Centre grants approval for manufacturing zone at Odisha's Jajpur

The National Investment and Manufacturing Zone will facilitate creation and upgradation of several infrastructural linkages in Odisha.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Centre has granted final approval to National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district.

The decision was taken following receipt of different proposals by the state government. Establishment of the Zone will facilitate creation and upgradation of several infrastructural linkages in Odisha.

The information was given by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Minister said the project includes upgradation from two lane carriageway to six-lane carriageway of National Highway-200 between Chandikhole to Kalinga Nagar National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (KNIMZ) and four-lane carriageway to six-lane carriageway of NH-5A between Chandikhole to Paradip Port.

Both the projects are in progress, he said.

The Minister said the project also includes improvement of 132.36 km stretch of Talcher-Duburi-Chandikhole highway to four lane standard which has already been awarded in three packages on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode to contractual agencies.

Out of this, the Talcher to Kamakhyanagar section and Kamakhyanagar to Duburi section has already been launched on February 21 and February 23 respectively.

Initially it was decided to upgrade the existing two lane Bramhani river bridge to a six lane to cater to the traffic.

Stating that this work has been included in rehabilitation and upgradation work of Chandikhole to Duburi section of NH-200 to four lanes, Goyal said now the existing two-lane bridge is to be retained and a new three-lane bridge will be constructed on river Brahmani in the new carriageway as part of the scope of work.

The Minister said the road from Jajpur Road to Panikoili section of NH-215 has already been widened to four-lane standard under four-laning work of Panikoili-Rimuli Project section executed on BOT (Toll) mode.

The Minister said a broad gauge railway line of 104.24 km between Angul and Sukinda is being constructed to provide a direct link between iron-ore rich areas of Joda and Barbil to steel and sponge iron industries in Angul region.

The railway line will also provide alternative route between coal mining belt of Talcher to coal-based thermal power plant in Kalinga Nagar Industrial areas.

The execution of Angul-Sukinda new line project is being done by a special purpose vehicle ‘Angul- Sukinda Railway Limited (ASRL)’ under participative scheme of Ministry of Railways, he said.

To improve waterways connectivity between Kalinga Nagar and Paradip and Dhamra Ports, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for development of National Waterway-5 in Odisha has been undertaken.

Development of an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal in the south of KNIMZ near Pankapal village has been planned to meet external infrastructure linkages requirement for NIMZ at Kalinga Nagar.

Paradip Port has also developed a new berth of capacity 5 MMTPA with ancillary facilities for handling clean cargo, including containers.

The facilities at the terminal include 450-metre berth, paved storage area of about one lakh square metre and a warehouse complex of 600m by 40m with handling equipment.

This berth can be utilised by the industries in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Zone for export of their finished products, he said.

