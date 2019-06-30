Odisha government orders reshuffle of collectors in two districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday effected a minor reshuffle of senior officials by transferring Collectors of two districts and appointing a new one in another district.

According to the changes, Sundargarh Collector Rashmita Panda has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment as well as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Odisha Skill Development Authority in place of Patil Rajesh Prabhakar.

Prabhakar has been transferred as Director, Special Project in Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water Department. Dhenkanal Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has been appointed as Sundargarh Collector in place of Panda.

Bhumesh Chandra Behera, Project Director, District Rural Development Authority, Sundargarh has been appointed as Collector of Dhenkanal in place of Kalyan. Besides, Monisha Banerjee, Deputy Secretary to government in Home Department has been appointed Collector of Sonepur district in place of Madhusudan Mishra.