Seven-hour duty for Odisha government colleges faculty

BHUBANESWAR: Teachers in government colleges will now have at least two hours’ extended duty against usual five hours a day.

It was decided at an interactive session of principals of government colleges, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo, department Secretary Saswat Mishra and other officials here on Saturday.

As per the decision, lecturers in the government colleges will now have to work for at least seven hours against UGC norms of five hours.

Apart from the extended duty hours of lecturers, it was agreed that students having less than 75 per cent attendance will be barred from appearing examinations.

Higher Education Additional Secretary Partha Sarathi Mishra said the decisions were taken to strengthen education system in the degree colleges.

Besides academic activities, the faculties will have to take part in other programmes like computer literacy and research.

The implementation of the model syllabus framed by the Higher Education Council for universities and colleges was also discussed.

During the brainstorming session, the principals raised the issue of staff crunch and delay in examination process.

The Higher Education Secretary said 50 per cent of regular vacancies in government colleges will be filled up in seven months. Regular principals will be appointed to 52 government colleges within three months.

Minister Arun Sahoo urged principals to develop an education system that will set example for other states.

He assured that the Examination Controllers of all universities will be issued strong direction to ensure that semester examination of students are conducted on time and publication of results is not delayed.