Home States Odisha

Odisha to focus on sports in rural areas

Towards this aim, an allocation of Rs 266.31 crore was made for the Sports and Youth Services Department in the Odisha 2019-20 Budget.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha turning into a global sports hub, the state government is extending all possible support to make Bhubaneswar the sports capital of India.

Towards this aim, an allocation of Rs 266.31 crore was made for the Sports and Youth Services Department in the 2019-20 Budget.

The Department has created a different image by hosting back-to-back international events here. In the coming days, the state is set to host international sporting events like Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Cuttack in July and State is also likely to be the one among the four venues for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said “apart from hosting international and national events, the Department will give more emphasis on development of rural sports and talent squatting.

While Sundargarh district is the cradle of hockey, Ganjam and Puri districts are known for weightlifting and wrestling respectively.

With rural pockets having hidden talents which can be explored in the near future, government plans to set up four sports centres in four cities to support the new talents, said Behera.

Sundargarh has produced many national and international standard hockey players.

It is not easy to accommodate everyone in the sports hostel at Bhubaneswar, because of which the government has decided to lay astro turfs in 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, Behera added.

The government is not only focusing on infrastructure facilities in the twin city but even the existing stadiums in 30 districts will be renovated along with sports hostel facilities. 

In modern sports, coaches and scientific training play a vital role, to strengthen the coaches a training camp will the held in November for overall development, said Behera while felicitating Odia dragflicker Amit Rohidas and Dronacharya Awardee boxing coach Braja Bhusan Mohanty on the OSJA Sports Award here on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha sports Odisha sports facilities
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp