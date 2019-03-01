Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays stone for Rs 2000 crore road projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid foundation stone for three road projects to be built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with an investment of `2,067.5 crore.

The projects included six laning of 56.77 km Bhubaneswar-Tangi section of the NH-16 at an estimated cost of `806.11 crore, six laning of 62.64 km Bhadrak-Balasore section of NH-16 with `999 crore and three vehicular under-passes (VUPs) at Balikuda, Sikharpur and Badachana on Bhubaneswar-Chandikhole section of the NH.

He also inaugurated various other road projects which will ensure better connectivity in the region besides reducing traffic congestion over the National Highway. These projects would be completed within 30 months, NHAI sources said.

Inaugurating the projects at a function at Khandagir Chowk here, Pradhan accused the State Government of creating hurdles in implementation of several developmental and welfare projects in the State.

The Union Minister said road projects worth about `55,000 crore have been sanctioned by the Centre. However, a majority of the projects including the 415 km coastal highway from Gopalpur to Digha are victim of indifference and non-cooperation of the State Government, he added.

Asserting that the Narendra Modi Government at Centre is fully committed for the development of the State under his Purvodaya mission, he said the development of NH projects in the State came to a standstill during UPA regime. However, the speed of road construction accelerated after the NDA came to power in 2014.

“The Centre has been taking steps for growth and progress of Odisha including the development of national and coastal highways for better connectivity. I urge the State Government to cooperate in the completion of the projects for the larger interest of Odisha,” Pradhan said.

He thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI authorities for accepting the public demand for construction of underpasses at Balikuda, Sikharpur and Badachana of Bhubaneswar- Chandikhole section of NH-16 to reduce traffic congestion and ensure safety of commuters.

The expansion of the NH to six lanes will provide better inter-state connectivity between West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and reduce vehicle operating cost apart from generating better employment opportunities for the people, Pradhan said.

Two underpasses in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two underpasses will be set up at Sikharpur and Balikuda to ease traffic congestion in the city. While `16.75 crore will be spent towards construction of Sikharpur underpass, the facility at Balikuda will be constructed at a cost of `14.5 crore. The underpasses having 5.5 metre height and 15 metre width each will be completed within two years.

The tender for construction of the underpasses has already been completed and the work will be started within 15 days, said NHAI officials. To mark the stone lying ceremony, a function was organised at Sikharpur on Thursday. Project Director of NHAI P K Sabat and Engineer Puja Mishra were present. Palpable tension prevailed at the function after the name of Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal was not found in the banners put up at the spot, following which the NHAI authorities had to take away the banners.