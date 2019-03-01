Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveils 2 CNG stations in Puri district

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Paradhan on Thursday inaugurated two CNG stations at Uttara and Balukhand in the district through video conferencing.

Published: 01st March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Paradhan on Thursday inaugurated two CNG stations at Uttara and Balukhand in the district through video conferencing.

Addressing a public meeting at Saradhabali, Pradhan said the two CNG stations have been set up by GAIL Gas within six months. Fifteen more such facilities will be set up in the district in the next eight years. He said GAIL Gas has been entrusted with the task of laying CNG pipelines under City Gas Distribution project from Dhamara to Bokaro and Jagdishpur to Haldia.

He said this would ensure piped CNG supply to 19 districts of Odisha besides Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. Once the project is commissioned, piped CNG will be supplied to 51,000 households in Odisha at an estimated cost of `728 crore. The Union Minister said CNG is cheaper than petrol and diesel and would help promote eco-friendly mobility in cities. He targeted the State Government for not cooperating with the Centre on construction of coastal highway under Bharatmala project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp