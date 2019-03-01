Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveils 2 CNG stations in Puri district

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Paradhan on Thursday inaugurated two CNG stations at Uttara and Balukhand in the district through video conferencing.

Addressing a public meeting at Saradhabali, Pradhan said the two CNG stations have been set up by GAIL Gas within six months. Fifteen more such facilities will be set up in the district in the next eight years. He said GAIL Gas has been entrusted with the task of laying CNG pipelines under City Gas Distribution project from Dhamara to Bokaro and Jagdishpur to Haldia.

He said this would ensure piped CNG supply to 19 districts of Odisha besides Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. Once the project is commissioned, piped CNG will be supplied to 51,000 households in Odisha at an estimated cost of `728 crore. The Union Minister said CNG is cheaper than petrol and diesel and would help promote eco-friendly mobility in cities. He targeted the State Government for not cooperating with the Centre on construction of coastal highway under Bharatmala project.