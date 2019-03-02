Two OPGC power units inaugurated in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the third and fourth units of the state-owned Odisha Power Generation’s Ib Thermal Power Station at Banharpali in the district.The Chief Minister also inaugurated a coal mine at Manoharpur in Sundargarh district through video conference. The coal mines at Manoharpur will feed coal to the two new power units of the ITPS.

“Once commissioned, these two thermal units, built at an investment of `15,000 crore, will provide additional 1,320 MW electricity to the state for the next 25 years,” Naveen said.Addressing a public gathering at Rajiv Gandhi ground, he said these two OPGC units will make Odisha self-sufficient in meeting its electricity requirement and play a pivotal role in overall development of the State.

The State Government also plans to construct a new railway line to transport raw materials from Manoharpur coal mines to OPGC, Naveen said. The Manoharpur Coal Mines will supply 8 MT coal to the ITPS annually.

While the third and fourth units of ITPS together will generate 1,320 MW electricity, its first and second units have installed capacity of 210 MW each.

Energy Minister Sushant Singh reiterated the Government’s commitment in facilitating budgetary allocation for infrastructure development to strengthen all three arms of State’s 2 energy sector - generation, transmission and distribution.