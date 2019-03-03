Home States Odisha

CM demands Railway unification in Odisha

At present, about 70 per cent of Odisha is under the jurisdiction of ECoR with its headquarters at Bhubaneswar.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday demanded that Railways in Odisha should be brought under one administrative zone and till such time, the South Coast Railways (SCoR) at Visakhapatnam announced by the Centre without consultation with the State should not be operationalised.
“As the Centre has created the SCoR considering the geographical area of the State, similar demand of Odisha may be considered likewise,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the decision of the Centre to set up SCoR by carving out part of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) Waltair Division which has come as a rude shock to the people of Odisha, the Chief Minister said he has been writing to successive railway ministers regarding the demand for re-organisation of Railways in the State with three new divisions. At present, about 70 per cent of Odisha is under the jurisdiction of ECoR with its headquarters at Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to intervene to declare two new railway divisions at Rourkela and Jajpur to unify Railways in Odisha under one administrative zonal headquarters of ECoR at Bhubaneswar.

Stating that an efficient and strong railway network with a single administrative structure within the State is necessary to maintain the impetus of growth, the Chief Minister said now transport of major minerals is handled by zonal Railways.

“My Government has also come forward to invest heavily to bridge the gap in investment in Railway infrastructure like Haridaspur-Paradip and Angul-Sukinda new lines,” he said and added, “The State has provided land free of cost for Khurda Road-Balangir, Jeypore-Malkangiri and Jeypore-Nabarangpur projects.”

The commitment of the State Government to railway projects today stands in excess of `5000 crore, signifying its focus and priority to this sector. “It is in this backdrop that Odisha has been asking for re-organisation of Railways in Odisha and unifying the Railways in the State under one administrative zone - ECoR, Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp