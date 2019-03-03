Home States Odisha

Raids on rice millers over paddy bungling

Earlier, the district administration had raided five mills of Koraput district being managed by leaders of District Millers Association.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: ACTING on allegations of large scale irregularities by rice millers in paddy procurement, Vigilance officials raided two mills in the district.

Farmers had lodged a complaint with Jeypore Vigilance SP alleging that millers of SLVN rice mill at Kumuliput and Binayak rice mill at Digapur had illegally stocked more  than permissible limit of paddy by manipulating farmers documents. Vigilance officials and District Civil Supply Officials raided these two rice mills and verified paddy stocks.

It was found that the millers had stocked in excess of  targeted procurement and the stocks were not correctly reflected in their records. Besides, paddy was being packed in polythene bags instead of gunny sacks.  

The documents were seized for further investigation.Vigilance SP Hare Krushna Behera said exact amount of excess paddy stocked by millers will be known after District Civil Supply department submits its report.

Earlier, the district administration had raided five mills of Koraput district being managed by leaders of District Millers Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp