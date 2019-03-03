Raids on rice millers over paddy bungling

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: ACTING on allegations of large scale irregularities by rice millers in paddy procurement, Vigilance officials raided two mills in the district.

Farmers had lodged a complaint with Jeypore Vigilance SP alleging that millers of SLVN rice mill at Kumuliput and Binayak rice mill at Digapur had illegally stocked more than permissible limit of paddy by manipulating farmers documents. Vigilance officials and District Civil Supply Officials raided these two rice mills and verified paddy stocks.

It was found that the millers had stocked in excess of targeted procurement and the stocks were not correctly reflected in their records. Besides, paddy was being packed in polythene bags instead of gunny sacks.

The documents were seized for further investigation.Vigilance SP Hare Krushna Behera said exact amount of excess paddy stocked by millers will be known after District Civil Supply department submits its report.

Earlier, the district administration had raided five mills of Koraput district being managed by leaders of District Millers Association.