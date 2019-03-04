Home States Odisha

Odisha doctors await government reply on paraquat

Even as there has been a rise in number of deaths due to paraquat poisoning at VIMSAR, doctors are yet to receive a response from the Government regarding their appeal to ban the herbicide.

Published: 04th March 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as there has been a rise in number of deaths due to paraquat poisoning at VIMSAR, doctors are yet to receive a response from the Government regarding their appeal to ban the herbicide.
The widely used herbicide has turned fatal for a large number of people consuming it with an intent to commit suicide.

As per reports, in the last three years, 108 people who had consumed paraquat, were admitted to VIMSAR, out of which 96 succumbed. The effect of the deadly herbicide was first noticed by a senior resident doctor Shankar Ramchandani. The poison directly affects the kidney and lungs of the patient and leads to renal failure, leaving no time for doctors to respond. Apart from this, while other pesticides and insecticides have an antidote, paraquat does not have any.

On January 15 this year, senior resident doctors of VIMSAR, in a letter to the Health and Family Welfare department Secretary, strongly urged that the sale of paraquat be banned. In the meantime, while they were awaiting a response, two more cases came up. Last Sunday, a Plus-Two student from Bargarh died while undergoing treatment. After the incident, the father of the deceased also urged in a petition to the Chief Minister that the herbicide be banned.

On February 27, a woman from Kuchinda, following a quarrel with her husband, consumed paraquat and was rushed to VIMSAR. She is presently admitted to ICU in a critical condition. In absence of any action, and increase in the number of cases,   VIMSAR Medical Superintendent Dr Jayashree Dora had again shot off a letter to the Principal Secretary.

