Former BJD leader Baijayant Panda likely to join BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Biju Janata Dal leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is likely to join the ruling BJP, party sources said Sunday.

Panda, who fell apart with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".

BJP sources said, the Kendrapara MP could join the party in the coming days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.