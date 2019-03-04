Harried tribals of Chakidi in Odisha vow to boycott upcoming elections

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Irked over absence of basic amenities, people of Chakidi, a tribal village in Bangiriposi Assembly segment, have vowed to boycott the upcoming elections.

Basic amenities are a far cry at the village which is mostly inhabited by daily wage workers. The village was declared a gram panchayat in 2017.

However, not a single family of the village has been provided Government benefits under schemes like Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Indira Awas Yojana. The village is facing acute water crisis as a result of which its people have to walk at least three km to neighbouring Kusumtota to meet their daily needs.

“Travelling to Bangiriposi hospital and the district headquarters hospital in Baripada is an arduous task for us due to absence of motorable road. Slings and bamboo cots are the only means to carry patients. During rainy season, we carry patients through agricultural fields to reach Bangiriposi hospital,” said Mathura Naik, a resident.

Though a road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was sanctioned for the village, its construction has not yet been completed, the villagers said. Chakidi is yet to have electricity connection. Around six solar lanterns have been installed on the roadside of the village. However, it does not help as the people have to walk to other nearby villages even to charge their mobile phones.

The people had apparently brought their plight to the notice of the Baripada Sub-Collector and Block Development Officer (BDO) on several occasions. However, it did not yield the desired results.

Local MLA and former Sports Minister Sudam Marandi had visited the village before the panchayat elections and promised the residents drinking water and electricity. However, nothing has been done in this regard.

Sarpanch Duldhari Hansdah said the proposals have been submitted to the BDO and the works will be started soon. Bangiriposi BDO Ashishranjan Sahu said it will take time to implement projects in the panchayat.