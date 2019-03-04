Home States Odisha

Ticket race picks up pace for Bhadrak seat in Odisha

With the General Elections approaching fast, lobbying for poll tickets among aspirants of different parties has reached a feverish pitch in Bhadrak Assembly segment.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Anup Nayak
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the General Elections approaching fast, lobbying for poll tickets among aspirants of different parties has reached a feverish pitch in Bhadrak Assembly segment.

The incumbent MLA of BJD and veteran leader Jugal Kishore Patnaik has made it clear that he won’t be contesting the polls this time due to old age. The ruling party, thus, is weighing its options and looking beyond old faces to retain the seat from which it has been winning since 2009.

Jugal’s son Asit Patnaik, who hopes to inherit the political legacy of his father, is among the aspirants for BJD ticket from Bhadrak. With Jugal’s failing health taking a toll on his political activities, Asit has been looking after the party affairs in the area for the last four years.

Giving Asit tough competition in the ticket race is Sitanshu Sekhar Mohapatra, an emerging youth leader in Bhadrak. Despite not having any political godfather, this 37-year-old entrepreneur is giving many local veteran leaders a run for their money with his strong support base among youths.

Sanjib Mallick, brother of former MLA Manas Mallick, has also thrown his hat in the ring for a ruling party ticket, this time from Bhadrak. In 2014 elections, Sanjib had unsuccessfully lobbied for a BJD ticket from Chandbali Assembly seat. Former DRDA chairman Jagannath Swain is another aspirant eyeing for the ruling party ticket.

Congress, the second successful party after BJD in the last elections, is also yet to finalise its candidate from the seat. Naren Palei, brother of former MLA Biren Palei, is hopeful of getting the party ticket this time too. In the 2014 polls, Naren had bagged around 55,000 votes but lost to Jugal by nearly 24,000 votes.

OPCC secretary Debarupa Mohanty too is trying his luck for Congress ticket from Bhadrak. Debarupa boasts of a strong rural vote base and has been an active member of Congress since the 90s. Nalini Kanta Mohanty, a youth Congress leader, is another contender for the party ticket. Nalini’s support base mainly consists of youths.

The BJP’s choices are also limited to three aspirants. Dr Pradeep Nayak, who stood a distant third in the 2014 elections by securing a mere around 8,000 votes, is the front-runner in the ticket race. Tushar Jena and district BJP Mahila Morcha president Manasmita Khuntia are also eyeing for party ticket from Bhadrak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp