Dust pollution poses health hazard in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite preventive measures by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and district administration, environmental pollution has emerged as a matter of concern in Paradip.

The town is facing a grave problem of air pollution with iron, coal dust, gypsum dust and other pollutants getting diffused in the atmosphere due to ‘dirty cargo’ such as coking coal and thermal coal being handled at the port. The issue is compounded by transportation of gypsum by two fertiliser units. The problem, though not new, seems to have assumed alarming proportions of late.

Previously, air pollution was limited to certain areas in the vicinity of the port. Owing to hue and cry by locals and environmentalists, certain pollution control measures were undertaken by the port authorities such as sprinkling of water in the coal and iron ore stacking yards. But these measures did not produce the desired results.

Sources said two fertiliser plants, Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) and Indian Farmers Fertilisers’ Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), generate gypsum waste to the tune of 25 lakh tonne annually. On an average, 2.5 lakh tonne of waste is generated every month. While PPL supplies the waste to different cement and other factories in Bangladesh, IFFCO sends it to factories by road.

Slum dwellers and residents of the town alleged that transporting agencies have been shifting gypsum dust in uncovered lorries as a result of which the wastes fall on the roads resulting in air pollution. The plight of around 4,000 residents of Lock Pada slum can be termed as pathetic. Most houses in the area are covered with red-coloured iron dust.Environmentalists said dust particles are a potential source of air and water pollution. People residing in areas near industrial units of the town have become susceptible to respiratory disorders and skin diseases. Smoke and dust filled air has emerged as a major health hazard in such localities. Unless regulatory measures are launched on a war footing, Paradip would turn into a major pollution zone, they warned.

OSPCB Regional Officer Ramesh Chandra Ekka said trucks carrying gypsum waste are often overloaded as a result of which the dust spills onto the road. He said IFFCO and PPL have been advised to load the trucks to 75 per cent capacity to avoid spillage. “If the industries do not comply with our direction, then we will be forced to stop transport of gypsum waste by road,” Ekka said.