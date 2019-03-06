Home States Odisha

Odisha: Wanted gangster Bijoy Naik injured in police encounter

Bijoy Naik had mobilized a crime syndicate and had unleashed lawlessness in Kendrapara area.

Published: 06th March 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KENDRAPARA(ODISHA): A 45-year-old gangster, wanted in around 70 criminal cases including murder, was injured in an encounter near Kajala Chowk on the Paradip-Daitary expressway near here Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police chased the gangster Bijoy Naik who was travelling on a motorcycle. When Naik suddenly opened fire, the police retaliated in self-defence and nabbed him after a brief gun battle, said Pradeep Kumar Kanungo, an official of the special squad of the police.

An improvised Mouser gun, live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from Naik's possession, he said. Naik received gunshots on his left leg. He has been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack where doctors have said that he is out of danger, police said.

Naik had mobilized a crime syndicate and had unleashed lawlessness in the area. He was involved in multiple criminal cases including murder, extortion, highway robbery, tender-fixing and illegal arms possession, police said.

Though Naik was a native of Chouriberhampur locality of Kendrapara town, he had impersonated as one Ganesh Das.

A fake voter identity card and Aadhar card were also seized from him, they said. Naik, a sharpshooter, had allegedly gunned down Malik Suleiman, a rival gang leader on July 30, 2009. He was nabbed in 2012 in Malik murder case.

After a 6-month jail term, he was out on bail and had indulged in criminal activities by forming a separate gang.

He had formed a splinter group of criminals spread across Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Puri, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Khurda districts, police said. Police were on the lookout for Naik since 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Gangster Bijoy Naik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp