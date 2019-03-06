Odisha: Wanted gangster Bijoy Naik injured in police encounter

By PTI

KENDRAPARA(ODISHA): A 45-year-old gangster, wanted in around 70 criminal cases including murder, was injured in an encounter near Kajala Chowk on the Paradip-Daitary expressway near here Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police chased the gangster Bijoy Naik who was travelling on a motorcycle. When Naik suddenly opened fire, the police retaliated in self-defence and nabbed him after a brief gun battle, said Pradeep Kumar Kanungo, an official of the special squad of the police.

An improvised Mouser gun, live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from Naik's possession, he said. Naik received gunshots on his left leg. He has been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack where doctors have said that he is out of danger, police said.

Naik had mobilized a crime syndicate and had unleashed lawlessness in the area. He was involved in multiple criminal cases including murder, extortion, highway robbery, tender-fixing and illegal arms possession, police said.

Though Naik was a native of Chouriberhampur locality of Kendrapara town, he had impersonated as one Ganesh Das.

A fake voter identity card and Aadhar card were also seized from him, they said. Naik, a sharpshooter, had allegedly gunned down Malik Suleiman, a rival gang leader on July 30, 2009. He was nabbed in 2012 in Malik murder case.

After a 6-month jail term, he was out on bail and had indulged in criminal activities by forming a separate gang.

He had formed a splinter group of criminals spread across Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Puri, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Khurda districts, police said. Police were on the lookout for Naik since 2012.