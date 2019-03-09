Home States Odisha

SCB’s cytology lab reduced to ashes

A major fire broke out at pathology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here in the wee hours of Friday.

Officials of SCBMCH inspecting the fire mishap site at pathology department on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A major fire broke out at pathology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here in the wee hours of Friday.The cytology laboratory with advanced equipment for diagnosis of diseases like cancer has been reduced to ashes in the mishap.

As per reports, a peon noticed smoke emanating from the laboratory when he opened doors of the department at about 9 am. He then alerted officials following which fire personnel were called. Fire personnel from SCB fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, by the time the fire was brought under control, various machines, instruments and accessories including ACs installed inside the laboratory were gutted. Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, electrical short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire.

The hospital authorities have though made alternative arrangements to ensure uninterrupted services at the pathology department.“A seven-member committee led by Prof Nirupama Chaini has been formed to probe the mishap. The panel will also suggest remedial measures beside fixing the responsibility,” said SCBMCH Principal Prof Jayashree Mohanty.

Earlier in February, a fire had erupted in the main operation theatre (OT) of surgery department at the hospital, but  it was controlled in time without causing any major damage.

