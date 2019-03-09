Sunita, daughter of Congress veteran Hemananda Biswal joins BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In a major embarrassment for the Congress, Sunita Biswal, daughter of veteran party leader and former chief minister Hemananda Biswal on Saturday joined the ruling BJD.

Sunita joined BJD at the Naveen Nivas in the presence of party supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Though it is yet to be clear from which constituency Sunita will be fielded, informed sources in the party said that she will be asked to contest from Laikera assembly constituency from where her father won elections five times. The senior Biswal is now the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

Biswal, however, said her daughter is an adult and why should she consult him before joining the BJD. “She will campaign for BJD and I will campaign for Congress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babu Singh, the working president of the Bhubaneswar district BJD resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party. Singh sent his resignation letter to the party president.