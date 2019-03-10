Home States Odisha

KALIA fund of two phases in April: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the beneficiaries of KALIA scheme registered in second and third lists will be provided financial assistance in April.

Published: 10th March 2019

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the beneficiaries of KALIA scheme registered in second and third lists will be provided financial assistance in April. The third list will be displayed at each gram panchayat office till March 20.

Addressing a mega convention of farmers at Dandapadar of K Nuagaon block in the district, the Chief Minister said financial assistance for farmers of the second phase is scheduled on April 1. Similarly, those in the third list will be provided financial assistance in April. “I am personally monitoring the entire process and keeping a close watch to ensure that not a single eligible farmer is deprived of the benefit,” he said.

Stating that about 35 lakh farmers have so far been provided with the financial assistance, Naveen said apart from the small and marginal farmers, sharecroppers, landless and agricultural farmers, the milk and tassar farmers have also been included in the scheme.

The Chief Minister asked people not to be misled by the misinformation campaign launched by some vested interests that KALIA is a loan scheme. “The KALIA has become a model scheme for the whole country. No one can stop this scheme. My Government is for the welfare of the poor and farmers. Your development is my aim,” he said.

Speaking on the KALIA scholarship, Naveen urged the beneficiaries to educate their children through this. The Government will bear all expenditure, including course and hostel fees and mess charge so that children from the farming families would be able to improve the economic condition of their families after getting technical and professional education, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Government is providing interest-free loan to both the farmers and women SHGs under Mission Shakti scheme and urged them to avail the benefits. With efforts of the women and farmers, the State will get a new identity, he added.

